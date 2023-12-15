Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Kickers

New York Jets v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Greg Zuerlein #9 of the New York Jets kicks the game winning field goal during ovetrtime against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Remember when Greg Zuerlein was one of the most potent fantasy kickers as a member of the Rams? Well, he reminded everyone of what Greg the Leg could do in Week 14.

Zuerlein, now the Jets' kicker, scored 17 fantasy points (five less than the otherworldly Brandon Aubrey did) in Week 14, his second-highest total of the season.

With Zach Wilson stating he's going to play with reckless abandon from here on out, maybe Greg the Leg gets some more chances to show he's still got it.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 15? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 15 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

