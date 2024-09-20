Fantasy Football: Week 3 predictions to count on

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals flexes in celebration after a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Ja'Marr Chase ... chases 150+ receiving yards

The over-under on Ja'Marr Chase currently rests at 81.5 yards , and that doesn't go far enough. We have to appreciate that Washington has been the worst pass defense, by far, since the 2023 season opened . If you prefer more recent returns, 2024 follows the script — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both spiked against the Commanders in Week 1 , and Malik Nabers exploded for 10-127-1 last Sunday .

The Bengals did little right in the Week 1 loss to New England, but Cincinnati's offense was significantly improved last week at Kansas City. The rust is coming off. I know you have a choice between two Monday night games this week, but make sure you clear some time to watch Chase put on a show. I won't be surprised if he races past 150 yards by the end of the night. — Scott Pianowski

The get-right game for Brandon Aiyuk has arrived

Brandon Aiyuk is currently in a contract negotiation hangover and has underperformed early this season with just six receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards and no touchdowns. This can be chalked up to lack of preseason play, but the 49ers’s early schedule has been difficult — so difficult that Brock Purdy personally complimented Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

However, this week is the week for a get-right game for Aiyuk. Deebo Samuel is likely out with a calf strain, and George Kittle could miss due to a hamstring injury. That means the 49ers will lean on Aiyuk against a defense that just gave up an overall WR1 performance to Marvin Harrison Jr., who burned the Rams' secondary so badly that Harrison Jr. had 130 yards and two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. Aiyuk will shine this week and have a top-10 performance. — Tera Roberts

Tony Pollard ... an RB1 in Week 3

Tony Pollard gained more yards after contact (71) in Week 1 than any game in 2023,as he continues to look more explosive the further he's removed from TightRope surgery. Tyjae Spears saw more work last week, but he left with an ankle injury. He insists he's playing Sunday, but he's unlikely to be 100% if he does.

The Titans have an impressive defense and may be underrated having two punts blocked (and some QB gaffes) over the first two weeks. Game script could be favorable Sunday against either Malik Willis or a compromised Jordan Love. The Packers have allowed the seventh most fantasy points to running backs, so Pollard finishes as a top-10 RB this week. — Dalton Del Don

Zach Charbonnet = a must-start

Charbonnet started in place of an injured Kenneth Walker in Week 2. The second-year back saw an elite role for the Seahawks in that outing, playing 95% of the snaps and handling 100% of the RB carries. He turned this into a solid fantasy day of 15.4 points on 19 touches.

Heading into Week 3, Walker has still not participated in practice, still sidelined with an oblique injury that kept him out of last week's matchup. That means there's a chance Walker is out, or at best limited, for Week 3. If Walker were to miss, Charbonnet would instantly become a must-start running back against a Dolphins defense that allowed 95 yards and three touchdowns to James Cook in Week 2. — Sal Vetri

Another week of RB1 upside for Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason hasn’t missed yet and the good times should continue in Week 3 against the Rams, a dreadful defense with an Aaron Donald-shaped hole in it. Los Angeles has allowed 5.5 yards per carry and nearly 200 rushing yards per game to opposing runners.

Meanwhile, the Niners are without Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and potentially George Kittle this week. They are gonna have to build the entire game plan around Mason. He has clear overall RB1 potential. — Andy Behrens

Find a way to get Calvin Ridley into lineups

Calvin Ridley is set up for another big day. The Titans receiver leads all pass-catchers with an outrageous 60% share of the team’s air yards. We know that Ridley is more of a full-field route runner than that number would suggest, and still, it’s a great sign that his vertically inclined quarterback is willing to push it to him downfield.

As DeAndre Hopkins gets healthier, there's a chance he can take some of those pure deep routes off of Ridley's plate. This would make the new Titans wideout a bit more of a consistent option rather than a volatile WR3. For this week, seize the moment to continue chasing that high ceiling. He gets a matchup with a Packers defense that has made mistakes on the back end, particularly in Week 1 against the Eagles. Ridley is someone I'd try to get into lineups this week in pursuit of a few converted deep targets. — Matt Harmon