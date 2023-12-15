Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Quarterbacks

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Should Brock Purdy be the frontrunner for the NFL MVP race? He's been excellent in fantasy of late, that's for sure. Outside of a sub-15-point performance in Week 12, Purdy has delivered 20+ point performances every week since Week 8.

Purdy will get another chance to further pad his stats while also solidifying his claim to MVP honors in Week 15, when the juggernaut 49ers take on a weak Arizona Cardinals defense.

Check out where Purdy lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 15:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 15 QB leaderboard?