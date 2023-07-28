Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Defenses

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

While the D/ST spot might get overlooked in many fantasy football draft circles, most cannot deny that it could be a difference-making position on a week-to-week basis.

If you're down by 20 points heading into Monday Night Football with only your defense left, I bet you'll be hoping for a scoop-and-score or a pick-6!

The San Francisco 49ers, as they have many times over the past few years, lead our draft rankings at the position this season. But we have a new entrant into the top five: The new-look New York Jets.

Led by the uber-talented cornerback, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner heading into his season year, how good can Gang Green's stop unit be?

Check out our draft rankings at the position:

Which defense do you think will be the best of the fantasy bunch in 2023?