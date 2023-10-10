Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Is it time for fantasy football managers to worry about Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb?

Lamb hasn't surpassed 20 half-PPR points this season, just missing the mark in Week 2 when he scored 19.80 against the Jets. Beyond that one game, he hasn't scored over 15 points once, with the lowest output of his season coming in Week 5 (6.90 points).

That's not what fantasy managers were expecting when they drafted Lamb at the end or the first round or start of the second.

Here's to hoping Lamb bounces back in Week 6 against the Chargers.

Check out where Lamb lands in our WR rankings for Week 6:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy WR leaderboard?

