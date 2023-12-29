Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

We are so used to Mahomes being such an unstoppable force in both fantasy and reality that when he's just "OK," we feel it like a gut punch. Yet, that's exactly how you could describe Mahomes' last month of fantasy production: just OK.

He hasn't gone over the 20-point threshold since Week 12. But perhaps he can return to form in Week 17, when Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a Bengals defense that has been getting lit up through the air of late.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Check out where Mahomes lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 17:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 17 QB leaderboard?

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!