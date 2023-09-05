Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Many fantasy fans (and those who drafted him, of course) have been waiting for Bijan Robinson to make his regular-season debut with the Falcons. We're finally in Week 1, so we don't have to wait much longer for the rookie to hit the field.

[Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We saw a brief glimpse of his tantalizing skill set in the preseason when the first-round pick showed what he could do on the ground and through the air:

How will Robinson do in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, a team in the midst of a rebuild?

Our analysts expect an impressive debut, as the rookie is our fourth-ranked running back for Week 1:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy RB leaderboard?

