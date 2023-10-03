Fantasy Football Week 5: WR Rankings

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There is some thought out there that Brandon Aiyuk — due to his role or his team's offense — can't be a sustainable fantasy WR1.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Well, Week 4 was further proof that he can be just that.

Aiyuk caught all six of his targets for 148 yards, putting together big play after big play. Fantasy managers wish he had scored, but hard to argue with nearly 18 points from a guy who still isn't considered a top fantasy wideout.

Check out where Aiyuk lands in our WR rankings for Week 5:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy WR leaderboard?