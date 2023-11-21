Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins intercepts a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Congratulations, Miami Dolphins D/ST fantasy managers. Your defense gets to take on the New York Jets in Week 12!

Sure, Breece Hall is a fearsome player on his own and Garrett Wilson is dangerous when he gets the ball in his hands. But beyond that duo, the Jets look like a hapless operation on offense. They benched Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle, but it's unlikely Boyle goes nuts behind one of the worst offensive lines in football and without trusted weapons outside of Hall and Wilson.

That's music to the Dolphins' ears.

See how the Dolphins and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 12 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?