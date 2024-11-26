Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It was a slow start to the 2024 NFL season for second-year WR Jordan Addison, dealing with an injury to each of his ankles, one suffered in training camp and the other in Week 1. Though he's been on a recent touchdown streak (3 TDs in the past four games), the yardage just hasn't been there, failing to reach 75+ receiving yards in a single game this year prior to Week 12.

Addison's 26.2 fantasy points marked the second-most he's had in a single game over his two-year career, and perhaps what's more impressive is the fact that this breakout game took place alongside a now-healthy T.J. Hockenson back in the lineup who had a 7-114-0 line of his own in this one. It was star Justin Jefferson who was the odd man out in Week 12 with just two catches for 27 yards.

Is there enough firepower in his offense for Jefferson, Addison and Hockenson to all perform? Find out just how confident our team is in a repeat performance for Addison with a look at their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 13?

