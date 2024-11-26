Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

As fantasy football managers progress toward yet another week of lineup setting, it becomes crucial to evaluate whether the players you once considered as must-starts are still, without question, locks for your lineups. One of those players who's bound to be the topic of that pondering heading into Week 13 is what to make of Tyreek Hill's recent slump.

Hill's road to production this year has been bumpier than usual; not only has he been dealing with a wrist injury, but he's also dealt with a stretch of inadequate QB play in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who spent four games on IR with a concussion. Now, it seems he's dealing with a shift in offensive focus following a monster game from teammate Jaylen Waddle and a recent surge for TE Jonnu Smith.

Hill has scored more than 13.2 full-PPR points just once since Week 1, in Week 11 with a 7-61-1 line to save the day for fantasy managers. But given the low floor he's had in his age-30 season, is he a must-start each and every week ... or is he more of a matchup-dependent flex play?

Find out where Hill stands in our team's Week 13 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring league formats.

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 13? And who are you sitting to play them?