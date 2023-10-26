Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 8

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The last time we saw Breece Hall, the electrifying second-year back was totaling 93 yards and one touchdown against the tough Philadelphia run defense. That performance came after a 26.90 fantasy-point outing against the hapless Denver rush D.

With the Jets' bye week behind them — and Hall looking all the way back from his ACL tear — is it time we considered him a top-five fantasy RB for the rest of the season?

He has a chance to stake that claim in Week 8, as the Jets take on the state-rival Giants, whose defense has been a giant problem all season.

Check out where Hall lands in our RB rankings for Week 8:

