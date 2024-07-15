Fantasy Baseball: Guardians headline list of first-half fantasy All-Stars

MLB: APR 09 White Sox at Guardians CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 09: Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) react after Naylor hit a 2-run home run during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2024, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The actual 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters have already been announced, and fans have had plenty of time to dissect each selection. For those of us who feel passionately about fantasy baseball, here are the players who would populate the All-Star lineups if first-half fantasy baseball production was the sole criteria.

American League Fantasy All-Stars

Adley Rutschman — C, Baltimore Orioles

Rutschman has used his premium spot in Baltimore’s high-scoring offense to rank among the top four catchers in homers, RBI and runs scored.

Josh Naylor — 1B, Cleveland Guardians

One of this year’s surprise stars, Naylor has keyed Cleveland’s productive lineup by ranking ninth in baseball in homers and fourth in RBI.

José Altuve — 2B, Houston Astros

Hitting .306 with 14 homers and 15 steals, Altuve continues to be one of the most stable producers in fantasy baseball.

Gunnar Henderson — 3B, Baltimore Orioles

The leadoff man in baseball’s most powerful lineup has exceeded even the most optimistic projections for a breakout season, leading MLB in runs and ranking third in homers.

Bobby Witt Jr. — SS, Kansas City Royals

Witt has made major strides as a hitter for a second straight year. From a fantasy perspective, he ranks second in runs scored and is one of four players with at least 15 homers and 20 steals.

Aaron Judge — OF, New York Yankees

Judge has been baseball’s best hitter in 2024 (1.112 OPS) and leads the majors in homers and RBI.

Juan Soto — OF, New York Yankees

Judge and Soto have proven to be the perfect combination to disrupt opposing pitchers, as the duo places first and second in the majors, respectively, in OBP.

Yordan Álvarez — OF, Houston Astros

One of baseball’s best pure hitters, Alvarez drove in four runs during May but has been so effective during the rest of the season that he ranks as a top-20 overall hitter.

José Ramírez — DH, Cleveland Guardians

Ramirez is the leader of Cleveland’s resurgent offense and could post the best marks of his illustrious career in homers, runs and RBI.

Tarik Skubal — SP, Detroit Tigers

Skubal has been the top fantasy baseball pitcher this year, ranking among the top five in baseball in wins, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP. He has been ultra-efficient, throwing at least six innings in 16 of 19 starts despite reaching the 100-pitch threshold just once all season.

Emmanuel Clase — RP, Cleveland Guardians

Clase recovered from a down year (by his lofty standards) in 2023 to post career-best ratios this season (0.81 ERA, 0.68 WHIP). Thanks to a resurgent Guardians squad, he should save 40 games for a third straight year.

National League All-Stars

William Contreras — C, Milwaukee Brewers

Contreras has earned this nod despite mediocre power numbers (10 HR) by leading all catchers in runs, hits and steals.

Bryce Harper — 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

Harper has been so consistent as the leader of a productive Phillies lineup that even a brief IL stint couldn’t keep him from ranking as a top-15 overall hitter.

Ketel Marte — 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Considered a stable-but-boring veteran during draft season, Marte leads all second basemen in runs and homers, while ranking second in RBI.

Elly De La Cruz — 3B, Cincinnati Reds

De La Cruz’s fleet feet have been a huge story this season, as he has collected 16 more swipes than any other player and could surpass the eye-popping 73 steals posted by Ronald Acuña Jr. a year ago.

Francisco Lindor — SS, New York Mets

Aside from struggling to hit for average in April, Lindor has been a metronome of steady, balanced fantasy production. He joins Shohei Ohtani, Elly De La Cruz and José Ramírez as the only players with at least 17 in both the home run and stolen bases categories.

Marcell Ozuna — OF, Atlanta Braves

Few would have predicted that Ozuna would lead Atlanta’s star-studded lineup, but the veteran tops the team in homers, RBI, runs scored and batting average.

Jurickson Profar — OF, San Diego Padres

Waiver wire fodder at the outset of the season, Profar is the most surprising name on this list and provides a good reminder to never fully give up on former top prospects.

Brenton Doyle — OF, Colorado Rockies

Doyle has made notable strides in his walk and strikeout rates, which has allowed his exciting power-speed mix to blossom. As is the case with most Colorado hitters, he has been outstanding at home and merely average on the road.

Shohei Ohtani — DH, Los Angeles Dodgers

While recovering from elbow surgery, Ohtani has still hit well enough to be the No. 1 overall fantasy player so far this season. Wild! He’s baseball’s only 20-20 player and ranks no lower than sixth in all five of the standard fantasy categories.

Chris Sale — SP, Atlanta Braves

Although Paul Skenes will start the real All-Star Game, he hasn’t had time to catch Sale in fantasy value, as the Braves veteran leads the majors in wins while ranking among the top-7 in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts.

Ryan Helsley — RP, St. Louis Cardinals

Although Helsley has pitched well (2.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), he mostly receives this spot by virtue of having received the most save chances of any pitcher. Only Clase is within striking distance of Helsley’s league-leading total (32).