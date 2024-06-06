Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Blueprint to finishing Week 10 on a high note

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 25: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on May 25, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Pitching streamers are the highlight of this weekend, as there are several hurlers who have had success of late and are poised to tangle with baseball’s worst lineups. On the hitting side, managers should look first to Boston and then Houston and Toronto when sizing up their weekend streamers.

Matchups to Target

Red Sox @ White Sox

Boston hitters should enjoy a trip to Chicago, where they will face two especially weak right-handers and a bullpen with a 4.67 ERA. Connor Wong (31%) is a solid catcher streamer, Ceddanne Rafaela (44%) can help those who need an outfielder and David Hamilton (6%) should be a source of steals.

Astros @ Angels

Houston will tangle with two hurlers with an ERA over 4.50 and a third man (Tyler Anderson) who has benefited from good luck but owns a FIP of 4.58. Additionally, the Astros may score late in the game against a bullpen with a 4.71 ERA. Jake Meyers (31%) has hit well of late and is the best streamer from this offense to target. Mauricio Dubón (5%) is eligible at three positions and a good option for deeper formats.

Blue Jays @ A’s

Toronto could score their share of runs against three Oakland starters who are far from being household names. Leadoff man Davis Schneider (53%) and catcher Danny Jansen (23%) are the best options to target, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (11%) is someone to consider in deeper formats.

Padres vs. D-backs

Arizona is starting to look like easy fodder for opposing hitters, as it ranks 27th in baseball in ERA since May 1 and is working without its injured ace, Zac Gallen. Jackson Merrill (52%) is someone to target in shallow leagues and Luis Campusano (39%) could snap out of a recent cold stretch.

Cardinals vs. Rockies

St. Louis sluggers will have a chance to turn around a poor offensive season when they face the league’s worst pitching staff. With two of the three starters throwing from the left side, right-handed hitter Masyn Winn (28%) is a great option and Iván Herrera (5%) is a good option for those who need a catcher.

Matchups to Avoid

Royals vs. Mariners

Kansas City’s productive lineup could hit a temporary roadblock when they tangle with three effective starters. And things don’t look much better for the Mariners, who lack offensive firepower at the best of times and will tangle with two outstanding starters. Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel García and Salvador Pérez are the three Royals to leave in the lineup, whereas Julio Rodríguez is the only Mariner who warrants serious consideration.

Phillies vs. Mets

Based purely on volume, the Phillies and Mets are teams to avoid this weekend, as they are the only two teams who will play just two contests. These teams have superstars who will remain in lineups, but they have poor options for streamers.

Yankees vs. Dodgers

This is a fun series that matches two of baseball’s best teams, but the pitchers may have plenty to say about the final score, as both teams rank among the top four in ERA. Similar to the Mets-Phillies series, these clubs have several superstar players who need to remain in lineups. But they may not offer streamers from the bottom of their batting orders.

Seeking Saves

Yimi García (RP, Toronto Blue Jays, 45%)

García has been one of baseball’s better relievers this year (1.50 ERA, 0.71 WHIP) and has taken over the closer’s role in the absence of Jordan Romano. The veteran should get at least one save chance against an A’s team that ranks 13th in the American League.

Seeking Steals

David Hamilton (SS, Boston Red Sox, 6%)

Hamilton hits low in the lineup, but he is playing regularly and has collected nine steals in 99 at-bats. He has an excellent chance to reach base often and swipe a bag against a White Sox staff with a 4.94 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. Also, Chicago catcher Korey Lee has struggled to stop would-be base stealers.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Cooper Criswell @CWS (Friday, 9)

Ben Lively @MIA (Saturday, 47)

Kyle Gibson vs. COL (Saturday, 30)

Lance Lynn vs. COL (Friday, 24)

Matt Waldron vs. ARI (Saturday, 30)

Cole Irvin @TB (Saturday, 46)

Andrew Abbott vs. CHC (Saturday, 46)

Ben Brown @CIN (Saturday, 48)

Alec Marsh vs. SEA (Friday, 20)

Jake Irvin vs. ATL (Friday, 28)

Ryan Weathers vs. CLE (Friday, 35)

Zach Littell vs. BAL (Sunday, 37)

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. PIT (Saturday, 12)

Taj Bradley vs. BAL (Saturday, 37)

Bryse Wilson @DET (Saturday, 9)

Casey Mize vs. MIL (Saturday, 10)