Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief: Stashes to consider and closer situations that have our attention

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don scans for saves sources and provides updates to unsettled or intriguing bullpens.

Baltimore Orioles

If fantasy managers want to look at the glass half full, the Orioles picked a good time (when Félix Bautista is unavailable for back-to-back games) to be the only team in baseball yet to record a save opportunity. Baltimore was top 10 in save opportunities last season, so this unlucky start is sure to regress soon. That said, Bautista's velocity (97.4 mph) is down more than two miles per hour compared to when he last pitched in 2023, and his CSW ranks 222nd out of 243 relievers who've thrown at least 50 pitches this season. A slow buildup was expected, and maybe it's a win just breaking camp with the team. But Bautista's early performance is worth monitoring.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs haven't had a save opportunity over the last week, but Ryan Pressly remains the current favorite to close in Chicago. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last four appearances, but Pressly's peripherals are scary. His -11.8 K-BB% ranks 215th out of 217 qualified relievers, and his CSW (19.7%) ranks 212th. Pressly's 3.86 ERA comes with a 5.92 SIERA, so Porter Hodge (2.87 SIERA) continues to look like a better long-term bet. Hodge is available in more than 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger has been a disaster and rightfully dropped from most fantasy teams. The White Sox appear to be using a full-blown committee of below average relievers to close on a team with an anemic offense. Chicago has recorded zero saves so far in 2025. It’s a situation fantasy managers can ignore.

Cincinnati Reds

Tony Santillan recorded a save on Monday, but he was called in to get just one out after Hunter Greene was close to a complete game. Santillan should remain in a high-leverage role for Cincinnati, while Emilio Pagán is the current favorite for saves. Pagán (19% rostered) allowed his first run of the season during a loss in his last appearance, but his K% (15.8) is way down early on. Alexis Díaz remains in Triple-A for now, but manager Terry Francona doesn't favor using committees, and he "wants Díaz to be our closer." Díaz's skills are shaky, but he'll soon get a chance to secure saves and is available in 30% of Yahoo leagues.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Scott is the favorite for saves in Los Angeles, but the role will still depend on matchups some games. With lefties CJ Abrams and James Wood due up, Scott pitched a clean seventh inning during Wednesday’s win. Kirby Yates has a top-five CSW (39.2%) and a negative FIP (-0.62), but he’s routinely been pitching earlier in games. Meanwhile, Blake Treinen (33% rostered) has emerged as the Dodgers’ top alternative to Scott to close. The committee approach is hardly ideal for fantasy managers (especially those with Yates), but at least Los Angeles will be among the league leaders in save opportunities.

Miami Marlins

Anthony Bender continues to emerge as Miami's top reliever, although that's resulted in high-leverage use (and not exclusively to close) at times. Calvin Faucher entered the season as the favorite to assume closing duties, but he sports a -4.5 K-BB% and worked in the fifth inning during his last appearance. Bender has a lowly 11.8 K% to open the season, but that comes with a strong 36.7% CSW (and track record). Bender won't be among the league leaders given his usage and team, but he'll get saves and is available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jordan Romano had a near top-150 ADP, but he's been dumped in many fantasy leagues already after falling down Philadelphia's depth chart. Romano hasn't been quite as terrible as the results show, but he's relegated to low-leverage situations for now. Orion Kerkering will move up the ladder and should collect some saves, while José Alvarado continues to look like one of the best RP fantasy fliers. Alvarado has recorded 32 strikeouts over 15.1 innings since the start of spring while averaging 100.3 mph with his fastball. He's plenty capable of racking up saves as the favorite to close in Philadelphia.