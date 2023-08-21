Falcons' Arthur Blank buys third franchise in Tiger Woods' new golf league

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has purchased a franchise in a new team golf league formed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The Atlanta-aligned team, "TGL Atlanta," joins "Los Angeles Golf Club," owned in part by Serena and Venus Williams, and "TGL Boston," owned by Fenway Sports Group.

The new golf league, known as "TGL," will tee off in January 2024 and feature prime-time team head-to-head golf matches between six teams of three PGA Tour players playing at an indoor facility. Players committed include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel.

Team golf, a beloved tradition in the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and other international competitions — as well as the bedrock of amateur scrambles all over America — leaped into golf's mainstream last year through the arrival of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour has both individual and team components, with each four-player team headed up by an established star. Those teams are set up as franchises, with each team able to strike its own merchandise and sponsorship deals.

TGL's goal is to reach a younger, tech-centric audience beyond traditional Sunday-afternoon golf viewers. Matches will take place on weeknights, and are designed to last two hours — ideal for prime-time viewing.

Details about the teams in TGL remain sparse for now, as well as the degree of connection between the teams and their "host" cities. Blank, who has owned the Falcons since 2002, also owns the Atlanta United, an MLS franchise, and operates Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons and United.