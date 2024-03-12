The Falcons are so back & more free agency takeaways with Trevor Sikkema | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat.

The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.

2:05 - Free agency takeaways

31:40 - Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield & Russell Wilson new team fits

49:15 - NFL Draft prospect-team fits

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."