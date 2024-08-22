Fabrizio Romano in hot water, Leagues Cup recap & discussing the new NWSL collective bargaining agreement

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano finds himself getting backlash for tweeting about Marseille forward Mason Greenwood. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break that down as well as chat the Raheem Sterling situation with Chelsea and Ilkay Gundogan’s reported return to Manchester City.

Christian and Alexis talk about Megan Rapinoe’s jersey retirement with the Seattle Reign as well as Dax McCarty announcing his retirement from MLS. They also recap the Leagues Cup and preview the final between LAFC and Columbus Crew.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the new NWSL collective bargaining agreement as well as predict what it could mean for the league. They also take a listen to the new Champions League theme song and give their thoughts.

(7:40) - Fabrizio Romano in trouble for Mason Greenwood tweets

(21:04) - Raheem Sterling not in Chelsea’s plans

(25:40) - Ilkay Gunogan to return to Man City

(31:37) - Seattle Reign to retire Megan Rapinoe’s jersey number

(35:40) - Dax McCarty announces retirement

(41:00) - Leagues Cup recap & final preview

(49:30) - NWSL announce new CBA

(58:10) - Can new CBA pave the way for promotion/relegation?

(1:10:20) - Champions League reveal new theme song

Watch this full episode on YouTube

