FA Cup: Non-league Maidstone United stuns Ipswich Town to advance to fifth round for first time in club's history

Sam Corne's goal in the 66th minute proved to be an historic one for Maidstone United as the National League South side beat Ipswich Town of the Championship, 2-1, to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

Lamar Reynolds put The Stones, who play six divisions below the Premier League, up 1-0 with a 43rd-minute goal. Ipswich would answer 11 minutes into the second half thanks to Jeremy Sarmiento.

Ipswich, who are currently second in the Championship — the second-highest division in England — had more than enough chances to advance (38 shot attempts, 13 on goal) but Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Covolan kept his side in it.

The turning point came twenty minutes into the second half when Maidstone forced a turnover in midfield and Corne scored in his third straight FA Cup match.

According to The Athletic's Will Jeanes, the win makes Maidstone the first club from outside of the top five divisions of English soccer to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since 1977-78 when the Blyth Spartans achieved the feat.

Maidstone, who are considered a semi-professional club, had close to 4,500 supporters at Portman Road for the historic result.

Maidstone now move into the Round of 16 and will know their fifth-round opponent after Sunday's draw, with the match to be played at the end of February.