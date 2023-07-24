ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is 'OK' after on-air collapse before AC Milan-Real Madrid friendly

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is fine after he collapsed live on air during AC Milan and Real Madrid’s friendly at the Rose Bowl in Southern California on Sunday night.

Hislop was speaking with ESPN’s Dan Thomas before the game live on the network when he suddenly started swaying on the sidelines. Hislop then fell face first and hit Thomas slightly. The broadcast then cut to commercial in what was a terrifying scene.

Thomas quickly provided an update on social media that Hislop was conscious.

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

Thomas appeared live during halftime of the match to announce that Thomas was both conscious and talking, and that “he’s apologized profusely.” Specific details about his condition or what led to his collapse aren’t known.

Host Dan Thomas gives an encouraging update on longtime ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop, who passed out live on-air during AC Milan-Real Madrid pregame coverage. pic.twitter.com/3y256pu6W2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 24, 2023

“As you can imagine, seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst a family, but we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK,” Thomas said.

Hislop, 54, played professionally for 15 years, and was the starting goalie for Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He played in Europe for Newcastle United, West Ham and Portsmouth before playing two seasons with FC Dallas in Major League Soccer. He retired in 2007.