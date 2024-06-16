Elly De La Cruz's arm impresses Brewers guest commentator Snoop Dogg: 'Who is that with that rocket?!'

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 15: Rapper and producer Snoop Dogg throws out the first pitch before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on June 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz made a very famous fan on Saturday: the Milwaukee Brewers' guest commentator, Snoop Dogg.

The legendary rapper was the guest of honor at American Family Field for Saturday's Reds-Brewers game, throwing a perfectly acceptable first pitch and meeting the home team in the clubhouse. He then stepped into the Bally Sports Wisconsin booth with Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder and provided his trademark voice, reaching his peak at the end of the second inning.

Brewers second basemen Brice Turang hit a well-placed grounder that looked like a potential infield single, only for De La Cruz to make an incredible sidearm throw across his body to catch him by a step. Snoop Dogg, to put it mildly, was impressed:

Snoop Dogg is AMAZED by Elly De La Cruz 👀 pic.twitter.com/cefAGsrOsG — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2024

"Oh he's safe, he can't throw that. He ain't got no arm like that. No he don't!" the rapper said enthusiastically as the throw came in. "Who is that with that rocket? Oh lord, he got a rocket in his pocket. Oh he made that."

De La Cruz's bat has been up and down since making his MLB debut last year, but his raw tools have clearly stood out as among MLB's best, with the most notable ones being his speed (he entered Saturday leading MLB with 34 stolen bases) and, as you can see above, his arm.

Snoop Dogg stayed around for the third inning, where he provided Brewers star Christian Yelich some coaching on the basepaths.

Snoop Dogg is Christian Yelich's number one fan pic.twitter.com/SFHS6LBwxw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2024

The Brewers went on to win 3-1 via a Joey Ortiz three-run homer.

Very few things beat genuine enthusiasm for a sport in the booth, be it from a career broadcaster or a relative novice, and that's what Snoop Dogg delivered. We'll see if he gets another chance to provide some baseball commentary.