Eagles star WR A.J. Brown expects to miss 'a couple weeks' with hamstring injury

A.J. Brown's hamstring injury is going to keep him out for more than just a single game.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver told ESPN on Monday night that he expects to be out for "a couple weeks" with the injury. A specific timeline there is not known.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he expects to miss "a couple weeks" with hamstring injury, per Lisa Salters on MNF broadcast — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 17, 2024

Brown first appeared on the Eagles’ injury report on Friday after his hamstring acted up in practice. He missed Saturday’s practice, and then the team officially ruled him out of Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Brown had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches in the Eagles’ season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil last week. He had 1,456 receiving yards last season, which marked his second consecutive campaign with at least 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. The 27-year-old agreed to a three-year, $96 million extension with the franchise earlier this year, which will keep him with the Eagles through the 2029 season and at the time made him the highest paid wide receiver in the league.

