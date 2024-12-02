Eagles earn big win by outmuscling Ravens, who endure another rough Justin Tucker outing

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to the Baltimore Ravens with a better record but arguably a weaker reputation.

The Ravens have perennially contended in the AFC, from their two-time MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson to their defense so good last year’s coordinator is now a head coach.

Add in punishing running back Derrick Henry, and several times this season, it felt fair to ask: Who could stop the Ravens?

On Sunday, in a 24-19 win, an Eagles team so complete it should scare the league did just that.

A defense that has steadily rounded into form under coordinator Vic Fangio slowed Jackson and Henry alike held the Ravens to just two offensive touchdowns.

An offense that had piled on the Los Angeles Rams last week showed it could do much more than beat playoff-bubble and spiraling teams.

With Jalen Hurts’ dual threat and Saquon Barkley’s 117 scrimmage yards, the Eagles improve to 10-2 with a 2.5-game lead in the NFC East.

The Ravens fell to 8-5, two and a half games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and facing bigger questions not only about their offensive consistency but even more so, about their kicker.

Yes, Justin Tucker’s 13-year career has modeled historic accuracy.

But as Tucker missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt, the seven points echoed loudly in a game Baltimore lost by just five.

The Ravens may have bigger questions than their road that’s curving toward wild-card status.

The Eagles, after their seventh-straight win, keep answering them.

Ravens got hot first but couldn’t sustain vs. strong Eagles D

Baltimore started more quickly before the sputter.

After the Eagles managed just one first down before punting, the Ravens took advantage to score first. Jackson dropped back, scrambled left, spun out of a defender’s grasp and fired down the left sideline to Zay Flowers for a 40-yard gain that reflected Flowers’ commitment to keeping the scramble play alive. The second-year receiver’s route had been down the right side of the field — but he crossed over to the left as Jackson kept moving, the duo connecting on the key play to set up Tucker’s 34-yard field goal.

The Ravens powered explosive plays again on their next drive. Jackson returned to Flowers, this time up the middle of the field for 20 yards while Henry wove and muscled his way 19 yards up the left sideline. Two plays later, Jackson threaded a 14-yard touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews. Justin Tucker’s extra-point attempt hit the left upright, but the Ravens got the ball back speedily after linebacker Roquan Smith sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to force a three-and-out.

The Eagles wouldn’t visit the red zone until halfway through the second quarter, when a balanced drive of five contributors ended with a run-pass option. Hurts hit Dallas Goedert on a 3-yard dump that the tight end took the distance for a 17-yard touchdown.

In a game between teams whose success has leaned heavily on offseason running back acquisitions, the football gods flashed their appreciation for irony giving each team’s first touchdown to a tight end.

Not to mention the Eagles’ next touchdown drive, a run-heavy series, depending much more on Hurts’ legs than those of Barkley. It was Hurts who scrambled nine to the 1-yard line and then Hurts who scored on a tush push — stretching his arm for the end zone after recovering the botched snap that nearly wrecked their chance.

Tucker hit a 50-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the second to narrow the Ravens’ deficit to 14-12 entering halftime. But after a 10-play, 41-drive interrupted by Eagles breakout linebacker Zack Baun, Tucker missed a 47-yard attempt.

The third quarter showcased defense and officiating more than offense.

But by the fourth, Barkley found his stride and punished the Ravens accordingly. Barkley hit his gap to pick up 14 yards up the left side of the field before Hurts took the next keeper 11 yards up the middle. Was the Ravens defensive line wearing down, or perhaps on a swivel knowing quarterback and running back alike could punish them upon escaping?

Barkley exploded up the right side, ducking away from tackles, until he’d arrived 25 yards downfield at the end zone.

The Eagles, with a successful extra-point attempt, extended their lead to nine points.

After Philadelphia’s defense forced a turnover on downs, the Eagles returned to the field and to a heavy diet of Barkley.