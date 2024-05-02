Dynasty Rookie Superflex Mock Draft with Matt Waldman

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.

To start the pod, Waldman shares his thoughts on Caleb Williams and what makes him a truly special prospect at the QB position. Harmon also struggles to identify when to take Jayden Daniels over the elite three WRs. The two also discuss the production ceiling for WR Ladd McConkey in his rookie year as he will likley be the top passing threat for Justin Herbert.

The biggest debate, by far in the pod, was when to take Bills WR Keon Coleman. Waldman thinks he could be special at the next level while Harmon shares his doubts. The two discuss if Josh Allen can maximize his potential in the NFL and if Coleman has what it takes to be a true WR1 in the NFL.

After the break, the two dive into the second round which includes Waldman defending the Atlanta Falcons for taking Michael Penix Jr. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers that could be steals in the second and third round.

2:00 - Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft - Superflex format

3:10 - 1st round rookie Mock Draft - 12 team format

56:20 - 2nd round rookie Mock Draft - 12 team format

