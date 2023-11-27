DPOY favorite Myles Garrett felt something 'pop' in his shoulder, leaves Browns loss to Broncos in a sling

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Nov 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a video review in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - 21978805 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett "felt a pop" in his left shoulder during Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Denver Broncos and left the game in a sling.

He told reporters after the game that the severity of his injury isn't clear. When or how he sustained the injury also wasn't immediately clear. Garrett will undergo an MRI on Monday.

"I've played through things that should have sidelined me before," Garrett told reporters in the Browns locker room. "I"m gonna continue to fight and gonna do what's best for the team and for myself. We have high hopes for this season and what we're gonna do. Nothing like this is gonna hold us back or me back."

Garrett said he doesn’t know how significant the injury is. Will get scans in LA #Browns pic.twitter.com/nNhFdMupG4 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 27, 2023

He was able to finish Sunday's game with the injury.

"I"m not gonna come out unless it's falling off," Garrett said.

This injury's a potential letdown for Garrett and another blow to a Browns team that's lost All-Pro running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson to season-ending injuries. Garrett was the betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors as of Sunday.

A four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Garrett's in the midst of a career season with a league-leading 13 sacks through 11 games. He's also tallied 30 tackles, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.