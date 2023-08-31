Dolphins' thin backfield gets thinner as Jeffrey Wilson Jr. placed on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin) (Michael Laughlin/AP)

The Indianapolis Colts might not believe they need Jonathan Taylor, but there was a reason the Miami Dolphins were reportedly interested.

The Dolphins are a strong team without many weaknesses, but they seem to realize that running back isn't a strong point. Their running back room got weaker on Thursday when Jeffrey Wilson Jr. was placed on injured reserve.

Wilson and Raheem Mostert were expected to start the season in a committee approach for the Dolphins. That won't happen, for at least the four weeks Wilson has to spend on IR.

Dolphins have been looking at RBs

The Dolphins were interested in signing Dalvin Cook, but weren't willing to pay up. Cook went to the New York Jets.

Miami also was reportedly interested when the Colts were willing to talk about a Taylor trade. The Dolphins passing on Taylor was justified if the reported demands were accurate.

It might have been smart to say no to give up prime assets for Taylor, but it still leaves the Dolphins short at running back. And given their pursuit of Taylor and Cook, they seem to know they are in need.

Running back is being devalued, and plenty of teams think they can make do with cheap options at the position. Unless the Dolphins make a big move at running back, we're about to find out how much running back matters to their hopes of winning a stacked AFC East.

Who will contribute at RB for the Dolphins?

The Dolphins do have options at running back, just not one sure starter.

Mostert has been a good player when he's healthy. He has 5.4 yards per carry in his career. He had 891 yards for the Dolphins last season. He had an unbelievable 220-yard, four-touchdown game for the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC championship game at the end of the 2019 season. But injuries have held him back and now he's 31 years old. Still, he's a name to keep in mind for your fantasy football drafts, especially if you need a running back option for the first few weeks of the season.

Salvon Ahmed is on the roster behind Mostert and looked good in the preseason. Rookie De'Von Achane couldn't move up the depth chart during preseason but the Dolphins have little choice but to move him up now. He could be a factor at some point.

It's not an ideal situation for the Dolphins, who have an otherwise strong roster and hopes of making a Super Bowl. We'll see how much running back matters to the Dolphins' season.