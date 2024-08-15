Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struggles in return from injured list in loss to Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Walker Buehler made his return to Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday for a start against the Milwaukee Brewers after nearly two months on the injured list.

It did not go well.

Buehler walked the bases loaded in the first inning and was eventually pulled after allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. The Brewers went on to a 5-4 victory.

It could have been worse for Buehler if not for a sensational double play on an outfield assist by Kevin Kiermaier that helped him out of a bases-loaded jam.

Buehler back after setback in return from Tommy John surgery

A two-time All-Star, Buehler made his initial return to the rotation in May after missing a season-plus due to Tommy John surgery. He struggled through eight starts that produced a 5.84 ERA and 1.292 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and 17 walks in 37 innings pitched.

He last pitched on June 19 before landing on the injured list with hip inflammation. Wednesday's game against the Brewers was his first game back.

He took the mound in the bottom of the first inning with the Dodgers holding a 3-0 lead. He then issued three consecutive walks to Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio and Tyler Black. Seventeen pitches into his return, Buehler had thrown 12 balls without recording an out.

He got out of the inning unscathed, though, thanks largely to Kiermaier's arm.

With the bases loaded and no outs, William Contreras hit a line drive off Buehler directly to Kiermaier in center field. Kiermaier caught the ball in stride and threw to home plate as Turang tagged from third base.

The throw beat Turang to home plate, and catcher Austin Barnes tagged him out for a double play.

Per MLB researcher Sarah Langs, Kiermaier's 99 mph throw was the fastest on an outfield assist since the start of the Statcast era in 2015.

Buehler then struck out Willy Adames to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

He didn't fare as well in the second inning. Buehler allowed a leadoff home run to Jake Bauers on a full count.

A Jake Bauers blast puts the Brewers on the board 💥#ThisIsMyCrew | #MLB pic.twitter.com/vAie7DjB7n — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 15, 2024

Then with one out, Sal Frelick reached first on a fielding error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Frelick would come around to score on a two-out triple by Turang. Turang then scored on an infield single by Chourio.

The last two runs of the inning weren't earned, but the damage was done. Milwaukee tied the game at 3-3.

Buehler bounced back with a 1-2-3 third, but got just one out in the fourth before his night was done. Buehler walked Garrett Mitchell to lead off the inning. Mitchell came around to score on an Enrique Hernández error, and Buehler's night was done.

Buehler finished the night allowing four runs on three hits, one home run and four walks while striking out three. He threw 41 of his 86 pitches for balls. The silver lining for Buehler is that only one of those runs was earned.

Buehler's return comes at an opportune for the Dodgers, who recently saw rookie River Ryan become the latest member of the rotation to land on the injured list this season with an elbow injury. He needs Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers, who hold a 2.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, now hope that Buehler stays healthy and returns to form for the stretch run and the playoffs.