DK Metcalf's sign language after TD wasn't trash talking, just 'standing on business'

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has taken to using sign language after touchdowns, and when he did so after his stunning touchdown on Thursday night it got internet sleuths trying to translate what he said.

No, Metcalf wasn't trash talking Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland, who he just beat for a 73-yard score. Metcalf was simply signing "standing on business."

What does that mean? It's to "stand your ground and get things done," according to KnowYourMeme.com, or "taking care of your responsibilities," according to Kaylee Hartung on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

Either way, you get the idea.

Hartung explained that Metcalf has been learning sign language to challenge himself. He took a sign language course in college and picked it up again recently. He is seven classes into a new program, Hartung said. Hartung said that Metcalf explained "it's a way to get his mind off of football."

Not only is Metcalf one of the fastest humans on the planet, he's broadening his horizons too. And not disrespecting opponents.