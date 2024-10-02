Diamond Sports Group planning to drop 11 MLB teams, except Atlanta Braves

MLB: JUN 21 White Sox at Tigers DETROIT, MI - JUNE 21: The Bally Sports logo is pictured during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on June 21, 2024 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Diamond Sports Group will carry only one of the 12 MLB teams it televised in 2025, the broadcaster confirmed in a Wednesday bankruptcy hearing, according to Sportico.

The Atlanta Braves will be the only team that DSG will carry next season with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays able to renegotiate new contracts or find new deals elsewhere.

The Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texans Rangers were on one-year deals that expired at the end of September.

All 12 teams were broadcasts under DSG's regional sports network brand Bally Sports for this past season.

“The debtors are assuming a single telecast agreement, that of the Atlanta Braves,” said DSG attorney Andrew Goldman. “All of Major League Baseball’s other agreements will be rejected under the plan.”

MLB had been hoping to receive clarity on DSG's plans for 2025 and beyond, otherwise they had the right to turn down the company's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

DSG filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023.

This move, according to Goldman, will allow the those 11 teams to make plans for the 2025 MLB season.

The judge scheduled another session for Oct. 9 with a final confirmation hearing set for Nov. 14.