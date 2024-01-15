Detroit Lions get first playoff win in 32 years, hold on to beat Rams

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions calls a play at the line during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, they probably didn't envision Goff helping them win their first playoff game in more than 30 years. And doing it against Stafford and the Rams.

Sunday night was the biggest night for the Lions in many, many years and they came through. Goff had a great first half and came through with a couple clutch plays in the final minutes, the defense came up big in the second half and Detroit won its first playoff game since Barry Sanders starred 32 seasons ago. Detroit held on to a thrilling 24-23 win over the Rams and Stafford.

Detroit's long-awaited return to prominence was the biggest storyline for Sunday night's game. The Lions' last playoff win was in January of 1992. Their previous playoff win before that was in 1957. Lions fans hadn't even seen a playoff game at home since the 1993 season. Rap superstar and Lions fan Eminem filmed a segment for NBC that played before the game, talking about what this Lions game and season meant. Lions legends like Calvin Johnson and Sanders, who each retired in part because of the Lions' constant losing, were on the sideline.

But the season would seem empty if the Lions went one-and-done with a home playoff loss.

The Lions aren't just moving on, they have a shot at a deep run. The Dallas Cowboys' loss earlier on Sunday meant that with a win, the Lions would host a game next weekend in the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions have a real chance at going from two playoff wins in 66 years to getting two in seven or eight days.

The party is starting in Detroit. It might keep going for a while.

Both offenses make big plays

The first Lions home playoff game in 30 years started with plenty of big plays. Detroit started with a 75-yard drive for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Lions were up 14-3 when Stafford hit Puka Nacua for a 50-yard touchdown on third-and-1. Nacua ended up breaking the NFL record for most receiving yards for a rookie in a playoff game with 181.

Stafford hit another long touchdown to Tutu Atwell later in the second quarter for 38 yards. The Lions led 21-17 after a highly entertaining first half.

It was a clinic between two hot quarterbacks who were once traded for each other. Goff and Stafford each had more than 190 yards before halftime.

Goff vs. Stafford was worth the hype in the first half 🍿



Goff: 16/18 COMP | 194 YDS | 1 TD

Stafford: 12/16 COMP | 196 YDS | 2 TD



Lions lead 21-17 👀 pic.twitter.com/PcaJoAASw3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024

Both defenses dug in a bit after halftime. Each team got a field goal and the Lions led 24-20 after three quarters.

it was a competitive, entertaining game through three quarters, setting up a tense fourth quarter with Lions fans hoping to see their team win a playoff game for just the second time since 1957.

Lions lead into the 4th quarter

The Rams put together a long drive and had a shot to take the lead. But the Lions got the stop when Stafford's throw to Cooper Kupp in the end zone was incomplete. The Rams settled for a field goal and trailed 24-23 with a little more than eight minutes to go.

The Lions had a chance to put the game away. And they went three-and-out. Goff missed a third-down throw to Josh Reynolds and the Lions punted.

The Rams went on a drive into Lions territory, thanks to a 35-yard catch by Nacua. A holding call on third down pushed the Rams back. Cameron Sutton broke up a third-and-14 pass to Nacua, and then the Rams punted. There was only 4:07 to go and the Rams had already wasted two timeouts in the half.

The timeouts were a big factor. When David Montgomery caught a short pass for a first down, it was a huge problem for Los Angeles. When Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a first down just inside of the two-minute warning, the celebration could start in Detroit.

Winning a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season should be a reason for a year-long celebration. That can't start yet. The Lions have another game at Ford Field next weekend.