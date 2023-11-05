Deshaun Watson gets big assist from Cardinals defender's helmet on TD pass to Amari Cooper

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson returned to the field on Sunday after missing three of the last four games with a rotator cuff strain.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback caught a big break on his first touchdown pass since Week 3.

With his Browns leading the Arizona Cardinals, 3-0 in the second quarter, Watson looked to Amari Cooper on second-and-nine from the Arizona 11-yard line. Instead he found the helmet of Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills.

Stills was engaged with Browns right guard Wyatt Teller while rushing Watson. When Watson threw the ball, Stills jumped and raised his right hand in an attempt to deflect the ball. He succeeded, but with his helmet. The ball ricocheted off the front of his helmet and popped up high in the air toward the end zone.

Cooper kept his focus and trained his sights on the errant ball. He then leapt past the outstretched arms of Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Touchdown, Browns for a 10-0 lead.

Just like they drew it up 😅@Browns score on a helmet deflection TD catch by Amari Cooper pic.twitter.com/DhyIOT7Wyr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

Stills, who made a good play on the ball couldn't believe his misfortune. He raised his hands to his head in disbelief as the Browns' home crowd celebrated the score.

In football and in life, it's always better to be lucky than good.