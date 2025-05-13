Derek Carr Retires…Is Tyler Shough the Saints' NEXT Starting QB? + AFC East Preview | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Who will be the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1? Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss where the Saints go from here after Derek Carr's retirement announcement. Is Tyler Shough the QB of the future for the NFC South team? Then, they move on to discuss the biggest storylines ahead of the NFL's 2025 schedule release and finish with an AFC East preview for another edition of Rise, Repeat or Retreat. Are the New England Patriots the second-best team in the division behind the Buffalo Bills? We're discussing that and more on this episode of Inside Coverage!

(3:05) - What’s next for the post-Derek Carr Saints?

(24:30) - NFL schedule release: biggest storylines

(41:05) - Rise, Repeat or Retreat? AFC East

