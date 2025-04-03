Cowboys reportedly acquire quarterback Joe Milton to back up Dak Prescott in deal with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 05: New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have a new backup for quarterback Dak Prescott. New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly heading to Dallas in a trade involving late-round draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys are giving up a compensatory fifth-round pick for Milton. The Patriots will send the quarterback and a seventh-round pick back to Dallas in the deal.

Compensation update: Patriots are trading QB Joe Milton and a 7th-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for Dallas’ compensatory 5th-round pick, per sources. https://t.co/Y7PP78plOj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025

Milton, who was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, appeared in one regular-season game with the team last year. The 25-year-old completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and 1 touchdown in a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

This story will be updated.