Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will reportedly miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play without their starting QB for at least a few games. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dak Prescott will miss "multiple games" after injuring his hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!