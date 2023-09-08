Cowboys introduce AI-powered Jerry Jones hologram to answer fan questions at AT&T Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles on the sidelines before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you've ever had burning questions for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones but a fear of ever meeting him in person, AT&T Stadium just added a feature that may appeal to you.

The home of the Cowboys revealed "Meet Jerry Jones — An Interactive Experience" on Thursday, which apparently uses artificial intelligence to power a hologram version of the billionaire to answer questions from fans. The experience is available as part of the "Owner's Experience Tour" at AT&T Stadium or a private group tour.

Tickets for the former tour come in at $55 a pop on the AT&T Stadium website, which is something you can do when your team is worth $9 billion.

NEW at #ATTStadium: Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Ask @dallascowboys' Owner Jerry Jones questions and get his responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience.



Learn More ➡️ https://t.co/JZYtOdLgj1 pic.twitter.com/b6V9AbZ8wj — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) September 7, 2023

The Cowboys' reveal suggests topics to ask the Jones hologram such as "his early life and upbringing, to his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time as the team's Owner, President and General Manager." The video showcasing the technology features the sponsor-friendly query "Why did you choose AT&T to be our naming rights partner?"

But we know there are better questions — and much, much worse questions — to ask.

We don't know what restrictions the Cowboys are going to put on holo-Jerry (pre-approving questions might be a good move here), but why ask the boring questions when you can ask something like:

"Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?"

“When is Jimmy Johnson making the Ring of Honor?”

“You paid Ezekiel Elliott how much money?”

"Did Dez really catch it?"

"How did you get only a fifth-rounder for Amari Cooper?"

"Greg Hardy? Really?"

"How many years has it been since 1995?"

Just some helpful suggestions. As always, your mileage at AT&T Stadium may vary.