Could LeBron James' defense be the key to the Lakers' championship hopes? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers helps Luka Doncic #77 up from the floor after a Minnesota Timberwolves foul during a 111-102 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James turns 40, and yet, somehow, the man is tighter than a drum on defense. The conversation over at "The Kevin O'Connor Show" unearthed a fascinating subplot: the Lakers might just have a solid shot at a championship title this year. And isn't due to their offensive fireworks, but through their improved defensive play, led by none other than LeBron himself.

As Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh waxed about the Lakers’ recent dominance, there’s a noticeable emphasis on LeBron’s defensive efforts. O’Connor was buzzing about LeBron’s tenacity in clamping down opponents, noting, “he bottled up Rob Dillingham [to force] a 24-second violation." It's startling, yet delightfully comforting to know the old lion's still roaring.

What seemed more like a Lakers' Achilles' heel has now transformed, potentially, into its strength. Enter Luka Doncic — partnered with LeBron — filling voids others deemed insurmountable. O’Connor and Haberstroh marveled at the synergy between the two, realizing the possibilities of LeBron’s fierce defensive engagement met with Doncic's strategic playmaking.

“The Lakers are a weird matchup issue for a lot of these teams,” O'Connor said, painting the scenario where their unconventional strengths become problematic for contenders like Denver and OKC. Could these Lakers, as Haberstroh suggested, turn the tables when it matters most?

Here’s where it piques interest—the state of the Western Conference folds neatly into the Lakers’ narrative. Amidst an open field, LeBron’s newfound vibrancy on one end and Doncic’s orchestration on the other craft a compelling tale for their playoff aspirations. Opponents, beware: Underestimate them at your peril.

“LeBron, [Austin] Reaves and Luka is one of the better trios in the entire NBA,” Haberstroh said.

The basketball universe often fixates on splashy offensive highlights, but it’s the Lakers' defense that foreshadows what this squad can achieve come the playoffs.

LeBron might not get MVP nods, but he’s gifting Lakers fans hope — a chance at championship glory.

