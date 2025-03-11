Contender Chaos, MVP Mood Swings and French Rookie Reviews | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC welcomes in Steve Jones Jr. to help him break down the chaos of the NBA at the moment. The Nuggets and Thunder split their back-to-back, but KOC feels like an MVP may have emerged. More importantly, what did he and Steve learn about both teams? Can Denver be trusted to turn it on this postseason, and is Jalen Williams a viable #2 option on a Championship contender? Speaking of contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks' chances of going on a deep run are thoroughly dissected. Winless against the East's top teams, does anyone believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo and company? Will the Cleveland Cavaliers ever lose again? Would Cooper Flagg really stay one more year at Duke? And don't worry Atlanta Hawks fans, KOC is finally ready to talk Zaccharie Risacher.

(00:40) - Takeaways from Thunder-Nuggets series

(14:05) - Grizzlies def. Suns 120-118

(25:30) - Cavs on 14-game win streak

(36:15) - Do Bucks still have a shot this season?

(42:10) - How LeBron and Amen Thompson’s injuries affect the playoff picture

(49:00) - Rookie Report: The French Guys (& Cooper Flagg)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts