Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 07: Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 7, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are reportedly trading wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a trio of draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As the 24-year-old Dotson heads to Philadelphia, the Eagles will send the Commanders a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

