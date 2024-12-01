College football conference title game matchups, dates, times

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 19: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back into the pocket during the SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs on October 19, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The matchups for all nine of the college football conference championships are set.

Five of the nine winners will get automatic berths into the 12-team College Football Playoff. The top four playoff seeds and their accompanying first-round byes go to conference champions while the next highest-ranked conference champ will also be a part of the field.

Those teams are likely to be from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West and SEC. Here are the dates and times for each conference title game.

AAC

Tulane (9-3) at Army (10-1)

8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 (ABC)

Tulane had a chance to host the AAC title game with a win over Memphis on Thanksgiving. But the Tigers won 34-24 and Army beat UTSA on Saturday. The Black Knights finished conference play undefeated and will host on Friday night.

ACC

SMU (11-1) vs. Clemson (9-3)

8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 (ABC)

The Tigers backed into the ACC title game thanks to Miami's 42-38 loss at Syracuse. SMU beat Cal on Saturday to cap an 8-0 first season in the ACC.

Big 12

Arizona State (10-2) vs. Colorado (9-3) or Iowa State (10-2)

Noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 (ABC)

The Sun Devils clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game with a blowout win over Arizona in Week 14. They’ll play either Iowa State or Colorado based on the outcome of BYU’s game vs. Houston. If BYU wins, Iowa State is in. If BYU loses, Colorado is in.

Big Ten

Oregon (12-0) vs. Penn State (11-1)

8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 (CBS)

Penn State suddenly found itself playing for a spot in the Big Ten title game after Ohio State's home loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions promptly blew out Maryland. Oregon capped an undefeated regular season with an easy win over Washington.

Conference USA

Western Kentucky (8-4) at Jacksonville State (8-4)

7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 (CBSSN)

These two teams will play each other twice in seven days. WKU beat JSU 19-17 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game ahead of Sam Houston.

MAC

Miami (OH) (8-4) vs. Ohio (9-3)

Noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 (ESPN)

The Redhawks beat Ohio 30-20 earlier in the season. That earned Miami the conference title as both teams finished 7-1 atop the conference.

Mountain West

Boise State (11-1) vs. UNLV (10-2)

8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 (Fox)

The Rebels had no problem with Nevada on Saturday to clinch a rematch with Boise State. The Broncos won the first meeting between the two teams 29-24.

SEC

Georgia (9-3) vs. Texas (11-1)

4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 (ABC)

Both teams had to sweat rivalry games in Week 14, though Georgia's sweat was a lot heavier. The Bulldogs needed eight overtimes to take down Georgia Tech, while Texas beat Texas A&M 17-7. Georgia beat Texas 30-15 earlier in the season.

Sun Belt

Marshall (9-3) at Louisiana (10-2)

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 (ESPN)

The Thundering Herd clinched their spot in the title game with an overtime win over James Madison.