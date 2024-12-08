College Football Playoff: SMU gets final at-large spot over Alabama despite ACC title game loss

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Pittsburgh at SMU DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 02: SMU Mustangs wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. (#13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2024, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

SMU is in the College Football Playoff.

The Mustangs got the final at-large berth in the College Football Playoff over Alabama. SMU lost 34-31 to Clemson on Saturday night in the ACC title game to drop to 11-2. Alabama (9-3) didn't play on conference championship weekend.

SMU fell from No. 8 to No. 10 after the loss but stayed one spot ahead of Alabama in the rankings.

The bracket is made up of five conference champions and seven at-large teams. The top four conference champions get the four first-round byes and the fifth conference champion has to play in the first round. Clemson (10-3) was that final conference champion.

Clemson didn't jump the Mustangs in the rankings, however. The Tigers got the final spot in the 12-team playoff with a No. 16 ranking and will play Texas in the first round.

First-round byes

1. Oregon (13-0, Big Ten champion)

2. Georgia (11-2, SEC champion)

3. Boise State (12-1, Mountain West champion)

4. Arizona State (11-2, Big 12 champion)

First-round matchups

No. 12 Clemson (10-3, ACC champion) at No. 5 Texas (11-2, at-large)

No. 11 SMU (11-2, at-large) at No. 6 Penn State (11-2, at-large)

No. 10 Indiana (11-1, at-large) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1, at-large)

No. 9 Tennessee (10-2, at-large) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, at-large)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!