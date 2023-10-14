College Football: How to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game today

Mason Cobb Southern California linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday,Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy) (Johm McCoy/AP)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 95 games taking place just in Week 7. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame game. Are you ready to watch the USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: USC vs. Notre Dame

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

When is the USC vs. Notre Dame game?

The Trojans face the Fighting Irish on their home turf tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the USC vs. Notre Dame game on?

Today's USC vs. Notre Dame game will air on NBC, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to NBC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 14

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m.

Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1

Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX

Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1

Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX

NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1

Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

