Coco Gauff dominates in French Open second round match against Tereza Valentova

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Coco Gauff only needed two sets to overcome Tereza Valentova in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The American star overcame her Czech challenger, 6-2, 6-4, at Court Suzanne Lenglen to advance to the third round. Gauff will face another Czech player in Marie Bouzková on Saturday.

