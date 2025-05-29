Christian McCaffrey 'as healthy as can be,' says 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan from OTAs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs off the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Perhaps the best news out of San Francisco 49ers' OTAs is head coach Kyle Shanahan saying that running back Christian McCaffrey is "as healthy as can be."

McCaffrey, soon to turn 29, was limited to only four games last season due to Achilles tendinitis in both ankles and a right knee injury that prevented him from making any explosive movement or cuts. He rushed for 202 yards with no touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

Videos from the 49ers' workouts in Santa Clara showed McCaffrey making sharp cuts and showing burst out of them, which had everyone excited that the eight-year veteran is fully recovered and healthy going into the 2025-26 season.

McCaffrey is two seasons removed from a career-high and NFL-leading 1,459 yards rushing and 14 TDs, adding another 564 yards and seven scores on 67 catches. That earned him NFL offensive player of the year honors, along with being named first-team All-Pro and to his third Pro Bowl.

He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last June, keeping him under contract through 2027.

As could be expected, the 49ers' rushing attack was impacted significantly by McCaffrey's absence. The team ranked 12th in the NFL last season with 2,163 yards and 17 TDs, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Compare that to 2023, when San Francisco ranked third with 2,389 yards and 27 scores. bolstered by McCaffrey's league-leading total.

Jordan Mason was the 49ers leading rusher last season with 789 yards, limited by ankle and shoulder injuries. But he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. That leaves Isaac Guerendo as San Francisco's top returning rusher with 420 yards. Yet he also struggled with knee and ankle issues.

McCaffrey looking recovered and healthy should be especially encouraging for the 49ers, as the running back could miss some of training camp while on paternity leave. But that gives Guerendo, fifth-round pick Jordan James and undrafted free agent Corey Kiner opportunities to get some snaps and prepare to make contributions.