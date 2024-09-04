Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown to miss season opener vs. Ravens with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 26 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Hollywood Brown from Thursday's NFL opener against the Baltimore Ravens due a shoulder injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that Brown was unlikely to play after suffering the injury during the team's first preseason game in August. The 27-year-old Brown is in his first season with the Chiefs after spending the last five seasons with the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!