Chiefs give Travis Kelce March 14 deadline to decide playing future: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Travis Kelce's playing future is one of the NFL's top offseason storylines, at least for the next month. The Kansas City Chiefs have given the future Hall of Fame tight end until March 14 to decide whether or not he'll play next season, The Athletic reports.

Kelce, who will turn 36 next season, has one season remaining on his contract. But he's due a $12.5 million roster bonus on March 15, according to Spotrac. The Chiefs are currently projected with $5.38 million in salary cap space for 2025, ranking 23rd among 32 NFL teams.

So the team will need to make some moves to free up more room before NFL free agency begins on March 10.

The 12-year pro had a productive season for Kansas City with 97 receptions. However, his 823 receiving yards, 8.5 yards per catch and three touchdowns were the lowest totals of his career. In the Chiefs' 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce had four receptions (on six targets) for 39 yards.

Kansas City signing tight end Noah Gray to a three-year, $18 million extension before last season appeared to indicate that the team was planning for a post-Kelce future.

On his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis said he would take some time before making a decision on next season.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year and right now I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm kicking every can I can down the road," Kelce said.

"I am not making any crazy decisions, but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches understanding that there's a lot that goes into this thing."

Now that the season is over, Travis is taking some time to think about his future pic.twitter.com/w2rgAQJg6V — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 12, 2025

He went on to explain the toll that playing extra games in the playoffs, including three consecutive Super Bowls, has exacted on his body over the years. A long physical and mental recovery comes with that, which has him thinking about retirement.

"The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league," Kelce said. "That's a lot of wear and tear on your body. It's a lot of time spent in the building. That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time."

However, now it appears that the Chiefs would like Kelce to take one month to contemplate his 2025 plans.