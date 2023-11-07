Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany draws big rating for NFL Network

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: A Kansas City Chiefs fan celebrates after the team's 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

A full house of 50,023 fans inside Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany watched the Kansas City Chiefs top the Miami Dolphins 21-14 during Week 9 NFL action on Sunday. Many, many, many more tuned in back in the United States on television.

According to Sports Media Watch, the NFL's second-ever International Series game in Germany drew a 4.8 average rating and 9.18 million viewers for the NFL Network broadcast on Sunday morning, which began at 9:30 a.m. ET. It is the most-watched morning game since the Dolphins and New York Jets drew 9.86 million viewers for their 2015 London game, and it is the most-watch morning game ever broadcast on NFL Network after the 5.5 million viewers who tuned into watch the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich last season.

More from SMW:

The Chiefs' win delivered the second-largest NFL audience on cable this season, trailing the ESPN and ESPN2 portion of Bills-Jets in Week 1 (10.96M). Keep in mind that only two Monday Night Football games have aired exclusively on the ESPN networks thus far — and both overlapped with a competing matchup on ABC.

As you can imagine, the game drew a massive audience in Kansas City alone, as Sports Business Journal's John Ourand noted:

Yesterday morning’s Chiefs game posted an incredible 94 share in Kansas City.



That means that 94% of the TVs in use were tuned to the Chiefs-Dolphins game. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 6, 2023

The game's total rating ranked behind the Week 1 Buffalo Bills-New York Jets matchup on "Monday Night Football" and the Colorado State-Colorado matchup on Sept. 16 as the most-watched cable sporting events since Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in May.

The last game on the NFL's 2023 International Series schedule will take place on Sunday morning when the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet in Frankfurt.