Chicago Cubs 2024 offseason preview: With the pitching looking strong, what do the Cubs need to add this winter?

2024 season: Eliminated on Sept. 21, 2nd in NL Central

Let's take a look at the season that was for the 2024 Chicago Cubs, the questions the team must address this winter and the early outlook for 2025.

Things that went right

The Cubs were led by their starting pitchers this year, as Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Justin Steele were all effective across more than 20 starts. Imanaga was especially impressive, leading the team in wins, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP. The 31-year-old also proved to be durable, as he stayed off the injured list throughout the season. Steele’s performance was also notable, as he overcame a pair of IL stints to log an ERA in the range of 3.00 for the third straight year.

Although the top offensive performances were less notable, both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ deserve credit for productive seasons. Suzuki continued to reach base at a high rate while surpassing the 20-homer plateau for a second straight year. He also diversified his offensive game by recording his first double-digit steals total. Meanwhile, Happ produced career-best marks in homers, RBI and runs scored.

Things that went wrong

A few veteran position players endured disappointing seasons in 2024. Cody Bellinger was the headliner of that group, as his year-over-year OPS dropped by more than 100 points. A lower BABIP and small changes to his barrel rate were among the contributing factors to his decline. Dansby Swanson also struggled, and his decline was primarily related to decreased power production. That said, Swanson deserves credit for continuing to play strong defense at shortstop. Nico Hoerner was the third veteran who took a step back. Like Bellinger, he was primarily felled by a decline in batted-ball luck.

The relief corps fared well overall, but the team struggled to settle on its primary options. Adbert Alzolay blew a save on Opening Day and wound up giving the team six inconsistent weeks before being shut down due to a forearm injury that eventually required surgery. Julian Merryweather was another late-inning reliever who followed a successful 2023 season by struggling with injuries and ineffectiveness this year. Héctor Neris did his best to fill in as the closer but was far from dominant and was eventually released in August.

Offseason plans

With many veterans signed through next season and plenty of prospects on the verge of making their debut, the Cubs will head into the offseason in a good spot.

The infield is set. Michael Busch had some ups and downs during his first full season in the majors but showed enough potential to open 2025 as the first baseman. He will be joined by middle infielders Hoerner (second base) and Swanson (shortstop). Isaac Paredes arrived from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline to handle third base and provide power from the middle of the lineup. Miguel Amaya showed improved offensive skill in the second half, which has propelled him to being the team's No. 1 catcher.

The status of the outfield will depend on Bellinger, who can opt out of the final two years of his contract. The guess here is that Bellinger will stick with the Cubs, as his market wasn’t strong last winter and won’t be any better now that he’s coming off a mediocre season. Assuming he stays, Bellinger will play right field, with Happ in left. Former elite prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong made significant strides in the second half and will be the team’s center fielder. Suzuki finished the season as the DH but can play right field if necessary.

The rotation is in excellent shape, as Imanaga, Steele, Taillon and Assad all remain under contract. There are also plenty of options for the final starting spot, headlined by Ben Brown, who missed much of 2024 due to a neck injury but had some strong outings when healthy. Jordan Wicks and Hayden Wesneski are also intriguing rotation options who have yet to reach their primes.

The bullpen is the one area that will need help from outside the organization. Porter Hodge emerged as an effective high-leverage option during the second half of the season and should be a big part of the 2025 puzzle. While there are other relievers who showed potential, none of them can be trusted to open next season with a late-inning role.

Overall, this is a team that has plenty of depth but lacks star power. Team president Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins could consider packaging a combination of solid veterans and notable prospects in order to add one of baseball’s best hitters to the lineup.

Prospects on the horizon

The Cubs have a deep group of prospects who are ready to contribute next season. Matt Shaw, the team's 2023 first-round draft pick, has progressed to Triple-A and could hold an infield spot at Wrigley Field at some point next season. Shaw has a balanced offensive profile, with a solid blend of power, speed and on-base ability. Defensively, he can play second base, shortstop or third base. Shaw could be joined in the infield by James Triantos, who is a burner on the basepaths and gives himself plenty of chances to show off his wheels by limiting strikeouts. Triantos primarily played second base in 2024 after previously playing the hot corner.

Owen Caissie could be closer to the majors than Shaw, as he has a full season in Triple-A under his belt. The 22-year-old has a strong arm in right field, and he should become someone who hits for power and reaches base regularly in the majors. Caissie is joined in Iowa’s outfield by Kevin Alcántara, who offers the bonus of being able to play center field.

Moises Ballesteros is arguably the club’s most unique prospect. A catcher who is 5-foot-7, Ballesteros has a stocky build and will need to show that he can handle the rigors of baseball’s toughest defensive position. As a catcher, he’s a terrific offensive prospect. As a first baseman, he wouldn’t have as much appeal.

The Cubs have fewer pitching prospects knocking on the door, but Cade Horton stands out as someone who could soon join the rotation. The seventh overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Horton threw just 34 1/3 innings in 2024 due to a right lat strain. His lack of development this year means that he'll open 2025 in Triple-A, but Horton could be a factor in Chicago by the summer.

Goals for 2025

It’s easy to see that the Cubs can win the NL Central next year. After all, with all due respect to the Brewers, Chicago’s roster has just as much talent. This team could take a step forward simply by having some of its veterans bounce back from disappointing seasons, and the Cubs will greatly improve if some of their premium prospects spark the offense next summer. The club also has plenty of rotation options, and there are ways for management to bolster the bullpen in free agency. The NL Central is wide open, and the Cubs have as good of a chance as anyone of seizing the division.

Fantasy focus

The fantasy landscape for Cubs players mirrors the real-life situation, as the team has solid depth but few stars. Imanaga and Steele will likely be the first Chicago players to come off the board, as fantasy drafters look for a No. 2 starter who can provide helpful ratios and a strikeout per inning.

The position players profile as mid-round picks who will provide excellent depth but won’t lead their teams to victory. Hoerner, Bellinger, Swanson, Suzuki, Happ and Crow-Armstrong all fit that profile, with Hoerner and Crow-Armstrong the two who are much more valuable in roto formats than points leagues, due to their base-stealing abilities.