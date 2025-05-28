Charlie Woods, Tiger's son, wins his first American Junior Golf tournament

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Charlie Woods of the United States chips on the 18th green during a sudden-death playoff during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's been awhile since we've seen the name "Woods" at the top of a leaderboard. The familiar name produced a familiar result: throwing a flurry of birdies at the field and pulling away for the win.

Charlie Woods, a high school junior who carries one of the most momentous surnames in golf, has won his first American Junior Golf Association tournament. Playing in the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Florida, Woods bested a field of 71 other junior golfers from around the world — including the AJGA's No. 1 ranked junior player — and did his father Tiger proud. Charlie Woods finished at 14-under par to win the tournament.

Woods began the three-day tournament with one of the most ridiculously erratic scorecards you'll see — a 2-under 70 that featured just three pars, all on par-3s:

He followed that up with a second-round 65 that left him just one stroke off the lead heading into Wednesday's final round:

Charlie began Wednesday's final round going birdie-bogey, but then unleashed a run of six birdies in nine holes that put him three strokes clear of the field. The run stopped hard with a bogey on the 13th, but then he drove the 298-yard 14th green and putted in for a birdie erase the bogey. Pars at the 15th, 16th and 17th gave him a three-stroke lead standing on the tee of the 586-yard par-5 18th hole. He would go on to par the hole and win the tournament.

Tiger and Charlie have become a regular presence on the PNC Challenge, an annual December event that pairs major winners with a family member for a two-day round of easygoing golf. Tiger has spoken on multiple occasions about his hopes for Charlie, but perhaps the most significant commentary, given Charlie's wild Monday scorecard, happened a few years ago. Woods noticed that Charlie would suffer a bad hole, lose his temper and watch his scorecard go up in flames. So Tiger, drawing on his 15 majors, offered up a bit of sage advice to Charlie:

"Son, I don't care how mad you get," he said back in 2021. "Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you're 100 percent committed to the next shot. That's all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you'll get better."

Charlie Woods is ranked No. 606 in the AJGA rankings. His best finish in an AJCA tournament, to this point, had been a T25 in March.

Woods has not yet committed to a college, but will likely have his choice of elite-level options. For now, he can enjoy the first of what could be a whole lot of victories to come.