Champions League update, Bradley Wright-Phillips talks Hudson River Derby, MLS playoffs, rap | The Cooligans

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

With the Champions League in full swing, we’re already starting to see the signs that the new format is changing almost everything we thought we knew about the UCL. Even though there might be some unexpected teams at the top of the standings, some things are remaining the same.

We’re talking about you, Erling Haaland.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap all the latest action from the UCL, including Aston Villa’s early success, Barcelona taking care of business vs. FC Bayern München and a reason why we might be seeing so many goals scored in the league this time around.

Then, on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys are joined in-studio by New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips, who talks about the importance of the Hudson River Derby, why he was taken aback when he decided to join the MLS, his infamous raps from back in the day and what he's most looking forward to in the MLS playoffs.

(4:39) - Current Champions League recap

(23:07) - Bradley Wright-Phillips joins the show

(25:32) - The importance of the Hudson River Derby

(33:20) - Why did he start rapping?

(40:28) - BWP on growing up with a famous father

(48:06) - MLS playoff chatter

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts