Celtics' Jayson Tatum shares upbeat photo on social media after surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on the bench during the second half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series against the Orlando Magic Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jayson Tatum posted his first message to social media since having surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

The Boston Celtics star shared a photo on Instagram with him giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, letting fans and teammates know he's doing all right as he begins what will be a long recovery.

"Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽," Tatum wrote with the photo, which was posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday, soon after suffering the injury in Monday's Game 4 playoff loss to the New York Knicks to help him toward a more favorable rehabilitation. He will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025-26 postseason and will likely miss most, if not all, of next season as well.

Tatum posted his photo hours before the Celtics face the Knicks in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series at Boston's TD Garden. New York leads the series 3-1 and can eliminate the Celtics with a win on Thursday night.